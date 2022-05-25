IndiGo slips into losses due to exchange rate and higher fuel price

India’s largest airline said that it will deploy significantly higher capacity this year as it sees demand improving after two years of lull due to the pandemic.

The airline will deploy 60 per cent more capacity in FY23 as compared to FY22 when it had to severely curtail operation first in April due to the surge of Delta variant and subsequently in December and January due to the surge of Omicron variant.

However, the airline was severely hit by rise in jet fuel price and higher exchange rate and posted a loss of RS 1,681 crore in the three months to March. Fuel expense of the airline increased by 68 percent to Rs 3,220.58 crore during the three months ending March as against Rs 1,914.45 crore during the same period last quarter.

The company had reported a small but surprise profit of Rs 128 crore in the December quarter

The rise in expense eclipsed the airline’s superior performance in topline where it earned 29 percent higher revenue at a better yield of Rs 4.24 as compared to Rs 3.76 a year ago.

“There is a tug of war going on. The tug of war is between very good revenue performance and a very challenging input cost environment due to the rising fuel price and weakening rupee,” CEO Ronojoy Dutta said in a post results call

Jet fuel price in April was 11 percent higher than March which was already six percent higher in February.

Dutta however said that the airline’s superior performance in terms of network, service and connection which allows it to get more market share will compensate for the challenging environment. "We believe is best positioned to maximise revenue in a recovering market. As we work to return the airline to profitability, we are focused on maintaining our cost leadership position and continuing to build the most efficient network in the region," he said.

The airline is going to face stiffer competition going forward with ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air looking to start operations by April. Jet Airways is also all set to resume operations after going through the bankruptcy process.

However, Dutta expected that despite competition, the industry yield will continue to remain strong. “The management of the new airlines are all seasoned players. Hopefully, all the players will focus on better yields,” he said.