IndiGo to cut fleet size over the next two years amid Covid-19 pandemic

-
ALSO READ
IndiGo Q2: Loss up to Rs 1,610 crore seen despite cost cutting measures
IndiGo Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 1,195 crore QoQ, revenue jumps 257%
Covid-19 impact: IndiGo may shelve approved QIP plan if air travel picks up
Covid-19 impact: IndiGo to lay off 10% of its workforce, says CEO
Indigo shares gain as analysts upgrade stock from 'sell' to 'buy'
-
IndiGo will trim its fleet size over the next two years as the coronavirus pandemic continues to weigh on Asia’s biggest budget airline by market value and other carriers around the world.
“Fleet count will be stagnant, go down a little,” Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta told analysts during a post-earnings conference call Thursday. “In 2022, we will be down slightly, by 2023, we will be up again.”
IndiGo, operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., hasn’t engaged in any “major renegotiation” with Airbus SE on new deliveries, but it will keep returning as many as 40 older planes a year, Dutta said. IndiGo is the world’s biggest buyer of Airbus’s best-selling A320neo-family of jets, having ordered as many as 730 of them, and is the market leader in India.
Airlines globally have cut back on expansion plans and deferred or canceled orders with Airbus and Boeing Co., forcing the plane makers to cut production and thousands of jobs. IndiGo, like many other carriers, sells planes to lessors and then leases them back, enabling it to operate a younger fleet with lower fuel consumption.
IndiGo had 282 planes, including 117 of an older A320 model at the end of September. The airline has previously said it plans to return all of the older models in two years.
India’s airlines will have more than 250 surplus aircraft in the year ending March due to plummeting demand, according to an analysis by Sydney-based CAPA Centre for Aviation. Local airlines will lose as much as $4.5 billion in the period, CAPA said in a report released Thursday.
IndiGo’s shares fell 1.2 per cent Friday morning in Mumbai after a 2.9 per cent gain the previous day. Smaller rival SpiceJet Ltd. was up 2.3 per cent as of 9:42 a.m. local time.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU