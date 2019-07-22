IndiGo to expand board to 10 directors, promoters yet to make peace

After more than 10 hours of deliberation spread over days, a decision has been taken to expand the IndiGo board to 10 directors. Four of them will be independent directors.

Currently, it’s a six-member board, including two independent directors. The contours of the IndiGo board and the number of directors have been a contentious issue with co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal pointing at corporate governance lapses in the company. Despite a swift decision by the board on expansion, the two warring promoters of the country’s largest airline are yet to sign a truce, ...