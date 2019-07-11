IndiGo turbulence: Street cautions investors against checking in

The InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) stock extended its losses for the second consecutive session, losing 13 per cent on a cumulative basis. The spat between promoters could see the stock drop further before it stabilises, said analysts.

While near-term triggers are the June quarter numbers, brokerages have advised against taking fresh exposure to the stock despite the sharp correction. An analyst at a domestic brokerage said: “Unless there is visibility on the outcome of the feud between the promoters, investors should refrain from taking exposure. Given the fight for control, ...