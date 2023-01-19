JUST IN
Jubilant FoodWorks lines up Rs 900 cr capex plan for next 12-18 months
Vedanta to sell its foreign zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc for $2.98 bn
Indian start-ups rejoice as SC upholds Android ruling against Google
Urinating case: Air India imposes four-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra
SC refuses to grant relief to Google; NCLAT to decide matter by March 31
Adani Enterprises shares tank as much as 4.7% after FPO pricing
Hike in royalty payout to parent could weigh on Hindustan Unilever margins
Microsoft to invest Rs 16,000 cr to set up 3 more data centres in Hyderabad
Tata Boeing Aerospace JV delivers first fuselage for Indian Army
Budget carrier Scoot apologises for Amritsar-Singapore flight incident
You are here: Home » Companies » News
December retail sales jump 16% from pre-Covid levels, shows RAI survey
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

IndiGo, Vistara airlines fly past pre-Covid peak in 2022, shows data

IndiGo carried 69.09 million passengers last year, compared to 67.9 million in 2019

Topics
IndiGo | Vistara | DGCA

Deepak Patel 

The country's overall annual domestic traffic in 2022 stood at 123.24 million passengers

IndiGo and Vistara are the only two major airlines that managed to cross the pre-pandemic peak of annual domestic traffic in 2022, according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday.

IndiGo carried 69.09 million passengers last year, compared to 67.9 million in 2019.
 

 



Meanwhile, Vistara carried 11.35 million passengers in 2022. The airline carried 7.44 million passengers in 2019.
In 2022, Go First carried 10.9 million passengers, which was 29 per cent less than its peak of 2019.

The country's overall annual domestic traffic in 2022 stood at 123.24 million passengers, which was 14.5 per cent lower than the pre-pandemic high of 144.17 million in 2019.    

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IndiGo

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 18:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.