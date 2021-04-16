IndiGo waives-off change fees on domestic bookings made from April 17-30

Budget carrier on Friday announced that it will waive-off change fees on new bookings made from April 17-30 in order to enable hassle free travel for the flyers.

"In-line with the mission to enable hassle-free travel for customers, will waive-off change fees on new bookings made from April 17, 2021 till April 30, 2021," the company said in a statement.

The airline also announced that the passengers can now do unlimited changes for new bookings made till April 30 on regular fares under this offer.

However, there is no change in the cancellation fee, and that will be chargeable.

“It is our constant endeavour to create customer delight and enhance our customer experience. This offer is in line with our philosophy of providing our customers a hassle-free experience, and giving them much needed flexibility, especially in these times," Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy and revenue officer, said.

"As always, we look forward to welcoming our customers on our Lean Clean Flying Machine,” he said.