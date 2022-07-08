Indonesia's Bara Daya Energi outbids Adani in CIL tenders for coal imports

Indonesia’s Bara Daya Energi quoted the lowest bid for two tenders of Coal India (CIL) for supplying 3 million tonne (MT) each. The firm has outbid Adani Enterprises, the only other bidder for these two tenders. Adani, however, has emerged as L1, or the lowest bidder, for the short-term tender of for supplying 2.4 MT.

The Indonesian quoted Rs 4,331 crore for the eastern coast tender and Rs 4,497 crore for the west coast. Adani Enterprises, which came second, quoted Rs 5,035 crore and Rs 5080 crore for west and east coast, respectively. This is a medium-term supply contract for to build a stock during next season.



Bara Daya, however, has earlier faced termination of its contract from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation (GSECL) over “breach of contract and failure to supply coal”, said sources. Even in the first import tender of CIL, Bara Daya was rejected at the technical level on grounds of submitting invalid legal documents such as “power of attorney” and “consortium agreement,” said sources.



Bara Daya has submitted its bid through a consortium with an Ahmedabad-based GHV India. The two tenders, issued by last month, pertain to the supply of 3 MT of coal at the east and west coast of the country. There were only two bidders for these tenders.

For the first tender — for which the winning bid was submitted by Adani — is still being evaluated. The had quoted Rs 4,033 crore in its bid. There were 11 other bidders for the contract to supply 2.4 MT during the June-September period.