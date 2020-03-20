Indraprastha Gas looks to expand its physical reach to other cities

Being in a monopoly position in the National Capital Region, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the country’s largest city gas distribution company, has seen a spurt in its business and is now looking at expanding to other cities as well. “The city gas distribution (CGD) segment will be fuelling growth in the natural gas sector, with its reach doubling in the next three years,” says E S Ranganathan, managing director, IGL.

The company — a joint venture of GAIL (India), Bharat Petroleum and the Delhi government — is planning to add 100 more compressed natural gas ...