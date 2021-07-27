IndusInd Bank Q1 consolidated net profit nearly doubles to Rs 1,016 cr

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
IndusInd Bank gains 13% in 4 days ahead of Q4 result; here's what to expect
IndusInd Bank stock soars 10% as Morgan Stanley raises target price by 14%
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
-
Private lender IndusInd Bank on Tuesday reported a 99% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,016 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The lender had posted a net profit of Rs 510 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Net interest income for the quarter was at Rs 3,564 crore as against Rs 3,309 crore a year ago.
On Tuesday, the lender's scrip on NSE closed trading 1% lower at Rs 971.50.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU