TCS launches solution to help central banks in use of digital currencies
Business Standard

Industry body Nasscom launches responsible AI hub and resource kit

The resource kit comprises sector-agnostic tools and guidance to enable business to leverage AI to grow scale with confidence by prioritising user trust and safety, the Indian IT industry body said.

Topics
Nasscom | Artificial intelligence | IT Industry

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Nasscom
According to Nasscom, the resource kit enables enterprises to independently assess and monitor the development and deployment of AI solutions for ethical compliance and recommends management tools and structures for enterprises to assess and mitigate ethical risks arising from the deployment of AI solutions.

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom), in a joint collaboration with industry partners such as Fractal Analytics, Microsoft, Deloitte, Tata Consultancy Services and IBM Research, has launched the Responsible AI Hub and resource kit to ensure the responsible adoption of AI at scale.

To retain and improve the kit’s utility over time, Nasscom intends to maintain it as an evolving reference, progressively building on the latest research and best practises for responsible AI adoption generated by stakeholders from the industry, government, academia, think tanks and civil society organizations, the industry body said.

“The problem is not the technology, which is just a tool. The problem is with humans who are born with biases, which are mostly unconscious. The challenge is acknowledging them and moving towards removing them from our systems,” said Debjani Ghosh, President and CEO of Nasscom.

“AI is soon becoming the key driver for the digital economy. Consumer awareness around AI is increasing, however trust in its adoption is in a very nascent stage. Scaling AI has now become a key business imperative. It is, therefore, vital for us to figure out how to scale AI ethically and responsibly,” she added.

The resource kit comprises sector-agnostic tools and guidance to enable business to leverage AI to grow scale with confidence by prioritising user trust and safety, the Indian IT industry body said.

“The biggest challenge in India is ensuring that the business interests match the responsible AI principles,” said Abhishek Singh, President and CEO of NeGD, adding that the government would benefit from the responsible AI resource kit for implementing various programs. He further emphasized the need for a multidisciplinary approach to the development of AI.

According to Nasscom, the resource kit enables enterprises to independently assess and monitor the development and deployment of AI solutions for ethical compliance and recommends management tools and structures for enterprises to assess and mitigate ethical risks arising from the deployment of AI solutions.

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 22:00 IST

`
