Industry spreads globally have shrunk in recent months: Tata Steel CFO

Amid a challenging macro environment, Tata Steel Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer Koushik Chatterjee tells Ishita Ayan Dutt about the company’s plan to turn around its Europe arm. Edited excerpts: What is the transformation plan to make Tata Steel Europe cash-positive? Tata Steel Europe is implementing a transformation project to become positive on operating cash flow.

Several levers have been identified for structural cost takeout. Such as element-wise reduction in cost of goods sold, procurement, optimising of working capital and recalibration on ...