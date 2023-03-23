JUST IN
Reveal HealthTech raises $4 mn in seed funding from W Health Ventures
Sanjay Nayar has quit board of InCred Financial Services, company says
Vedanta denies talks of stake sale, calls them 'untrue', 'baseless'
India's Data Patterns develops equipment to check BrahMos missile functions
Maruti Suzuki to hike prices from April to offset inflation impact
ICRA upgrades outlook on infra finance firms to 'positive' from 'stable'
Most Indian professionals like to be in office, back hybrid work: LinkedIn
Ashok Leyland MHCV volume 91% in FY23, sees industry demand gaining
HAL disinvestment: offer for sale makes slow start; 3.5% covered at noon
Logitech lays off 300 employees as computer accessories sales drop
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Reveal HealthTech raises $4 mn in seed funding from W Health Ventures
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Infosys announces Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's retirement from company's board

D Sundaram appointed lead independent director of IT services company

Topics
Infosys  | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw | IT services

Sourabh Lele  |  New Delhi 

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Biocon CMD
Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Infosys has announced Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s retirement as an independent director of the IT services firm’s board effective Wednesday upon completing her tenure.

Infosys has appointed D Sundaram as lead independent director of the company, effective March 23, 2023, based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee of the company. Sundaram has been on Infosys' board since 2017. He serves on the audit, risk management, stakeholders relationship, nomination and remuneration committee, and cybersecurity risk sub-committees.

“With his expertise and vast experience in finance and strategy, he has been a crucial catalyst for the Company to realize its vision for the future,” said Infosys in a press note on Thursday.

Mazumdar-Shaw was appointed to the Infosys board as an independent director in 2014, and as lead independent director in 2018. She also served as the chairperson of the committees on nomination and remuneration and corporate social responsibility. She was also previously a member of the risk management and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) committees of the board.

“We profusely thank Kiran for having been such an integral member of the Infosys family, providing valuable guidance and leadership to the Board over the years. I am personally very grateful to her as she has been a tremendous ally and amazing colleague on the Board, ever since I re-joined Infosys in August 2017,” said Nandan Nilekani, chairman of Infosys.

"We also congratulate Sundaram on being appointed as Lead Independent Director and look forward to his continued insight and steadfast support as Infosys continues its growth and transformation journey,” he said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Infosys

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 14:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.