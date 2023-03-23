Infosys announces Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's retirement from company's board

has announced Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s retirement as an independent director of the firm’s board effective Wednesday upon completing her tenure.

has appointed D Sundaram as lead independent director of the company, effective March 23, 2023, based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee of the company. Sundaram has been on Infosys' board since 2017. He serves on the audit, risk management, stakeholders relationship, nomination and remuneration committee, and cybersecurity risk sub-committees.

"With his expertise and vast experience in finance and strategy, he has been a crucial catalyst for the Company to realize its vision for the future," Infosys said in a press note on Thursday.

Mazumdar-Shaw was appointed to the Infosys board as an independent director in 2014, and as lead independent director in 2018. She also served as the chairperson of the committees on nomination and remuneration and corporate social responsibility. She was also previously a member of the risk management and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) committees of the board.

“We profusely thank Kiran for having been such an integral member of the Infosys family, providing valuable guidance and leadership to the Board over the years. I am personally very grateful to her as she has been a tremendous ally and amazing colleague on the Board, ever since I re-joined Infosys in August 2017,” said Nandan Nilekani, chairman of Infosys.

"We also congratulate Sundaram on being appointed as Lead Independent Director and look forward to his continued insight and steadfast support as Infosys continues its growth and transformation journey,” he said.