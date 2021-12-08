Infosys BPM to create 250 jobs in Ireland with new delivery centre

BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys, on Wednesday announced that it is expanding its presence in Ireland, creating 250 jobs locally with the development of a new delivery centre in Waterford.

BPM started its operations in Dublin in 2014, delivering service offerings across telecommunications, manufacturing, social media, healthcare, edtech, and fintech sectors.

The company said in a statement that it has since then, further expanded in through its offices in Waterford, Wexford, Clonmel, and Craigavon.

The new centre in Waterford will provide voice support, customer service and technical support operations for large global enterprises.

"The new roles will cover several functions across various job levels, spanning a multitude of skills from customer and technical support roles to subject-matter-experts in the areas of finance, HR, planning, and capacity management," it was stated.

The 250 new roles in will build on Infosys' recently announced 1,000 jobs in the UK.

