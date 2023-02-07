Infosys to partner with GE Digital for grid transformation solutions

-
ALSO READ
Infosys Q2 preview: Revenue could rise by up to 26% YoY; share buyback eyed
Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY
Infosys strong TCV, deal wins in Q3 lend comfort amid macro risks: Analysts
Infosys could announce a buyback along with its Q2FY23 results: Jefferies
Infosys Q2 net profit rises 11% to Rs 6,021 cr, raises its FY23 guidance
-
IT services firm Infosys on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration with GE Digital, the US conglomerate’s software division, to accelerate grid transformation in utilities.
GE Digital and Infosys will together follow an approach to deliver solutions for grid-related products and services for their new and existing clients.
The two companies will jointly bring these solutions for the utilities industry to help operators realise a more reliable, resilient, and sustainable grid. The work will be driven by a software platform and a suite of intelligent applications that bring together energy data, network modeling, and artificial intelligence (AI).
Infosys has an eighteen-year relationship with GE that includes collaboration in innovative technology for energy transition.
Infosys will build a GE Digital Center of Excellence (CoE) TO bring in best practices in service delivery. Infosys will also invest in accelerators to integrate the GE platform and application suite into enterprise ecosystems and address client specific requirements.
Infosys will bring in digital capabilities in areas like AI, Cloud, cybersecurity and industrial internet of things (IoT) to support utility transformation.
“Our collaboration with Infosys will help accelerate adoption of grid software that bridges these disciplines, equipping the next generation of grid operators with the tools they need to keep the grid stable, resilient, and sustainable,” said Mahesh Sudhakaran, General Manager, GE Digital Grid Software.
“Through our GE Digital Center of Excellence, we plan to bring product depth, scale, and service delivery best practices to this rapidly growing market. With a comprehensive understanding of utility business requirements and challenges, we look forward to leveraging our technological prowess and domain expertise to enable this transformation,” said Ashiss Dash, EVP & Global Head - Services, Utilities, Resources and Energy, Infosys.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 20:02 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU