Infosys COO Pravin Rao is Nasscom chief, Accenture's Rekha Menon vice chair

Software services industry body National Association of Software and Services (Nasscom), in its first-ever Executive Council meeting held via video conference, named U B Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, as Chairman for 2020-21, and Rekha Menon, Chairman and Senior Managing Director, Accenture, India as Vice Chairperson.

Rao was the Vice Chairman in the previous year, and succeeds Keshav Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS Global Services.

Asserting that the IT industry was going through challenging times, Rao nevertheless said the sector had time and again proven its resilience, and would emerge 'stronger and wiser' in the current situation as well .

"As we all adjust to a new normal, I hope to continue the great work that has been doing in transforming the industry and making it relevant in this digital era. I believe that our industry, more than ever, needs a focused approach towards building resilience, upskilling is workforce and contributing to our country’s growth, and I’m excited to be a part of this journey with Nasscom," he said in a statement.

Menon said she would work with the industry to ensure it "remains innovative and agile, as it unlocks opportunities, navigates challenges, and catalyses sustainable, positive impact in our communities in the future.”

"During my tenure, I had the privilege of working alongside the Government and some of the best minds in the industry to position India as a global hub for digital solutions, innovation and future-ready talent. Future proofing through on-going changes to charters and affiliates will ensure the organisation remains relevant in an ever-changing business environment. I take great pride in the industry’s response and Nasscom’s role in working with various stakeholders on work-from-home solutions as well as providing technology solutions in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. Much has to be done in the days ahead to help tide over this crisis and we must stay agile,” added outgoing chairman Murugesh.

The newly appointed leadership along with President Debjani Ghosh, will lead the industry body to carry out its wide array of objectives for the coming year in order to achieve their 2025 vision for the industry.