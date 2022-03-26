Infosys denies having business relationships with local Russian enterprises

was caught in a cross-fire over its operations in Russia, as UK finance minister, Rishi Sunak was questioned on his wife's stake in the company. Co-founder and Chairman Emeritus N R Narayana Murthy's daughter Akshata Murty holds less than 1 per cent stake in the company.

Meanwhile, in a statement to the media, denied that it has any business relationships with local Russian enterprises.

" has a small team of less than 100 employees based out of Russia, that services some of our global clients, locally. We do not have any active business relationships with local Russian enterprises," said the company statement.

When asked if operations were impacted by the European conflict, the company said, "At this point we do not foresee any impact on delivery or services for our clients from our Eastern European centres, and have activated necessary business continuity protocols."

The statement further stated that Infosys is focused on extending support to the community. The company has committed $1 million towards relief efforts for war victims from Ukraine.

During an interview with the Sky News, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's son-in-law said, "I am an elected politician and I am here to talk about what I am responsible for. My wife is not."