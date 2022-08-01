JUST IN

Godrej Properties buys land parcel in Mumbai for its luxury housing project
Over 32K tech workers fired in US, more than 11K in India till July
5G spectrum auction Day 7: Jio, Airtel continue intense bidding for UP East
Apple gears up to launch high-end MacBook Pros, Mac mini with M2 chip
With $208 bn in fortunes, Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani start to face off
Nifty FY23, FY24 EPS estimates see minor downward revisions, shows data
Electric two-wheeler registrations fall 5% to 32,450 in July, shows data
3 years after first bailout, BSNL continues to bleed and lose market share
Google-backed Open plans to onboard 10 mn small businesses in three year
JSW Energy targets 10 GW capacity by FY25, acquisitions to fuel growth
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Air India's load factor improves to 80% under Tata group management

Business Standard

Infosys Finacle inducted in IFSCA regulatory plan for blockchain finance

Six leading banks are collaborating with trade finance solution for short-term credit, import payments

Topics
Infosys Finacle | Blockchain | financial services

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 
Representative Image
Representative Image

Infosys Finacle, which is part of EdgeVerve Systems and a subsidiary of the IT services firm, said on Monday it has been inducted into the International Financial Services Centres Authority’s (IFSCA) regulatory framework to pilot its blockchain-based trade finance solution.

Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, HSBC, ICICI Bank, RBL Bank and State Bank of India are collaborating with Infosys Finacle in the framework’s first phase.

The collaboration will test the blockchain-based Buyers Credit solution, for short-term credit in foreign currency, for import payments and trade finance transactions. The solution will later be available as a SaaS-based offering for all banks servicing clients from GIFT City in Gujarat.

It will reduce transaction times from weeks to hours and save cost. It will also enable trade expansion to drive economic growth. The solution will also enable marketplace capability where customers can request the participating banks’ international banking units at GIFT city to provide competitive quotes to unlock the best offers.

“Trade is a vital engine for economic and social progress. Yet, trade finance has a huge unmet demand globally. Solving this problem can help unlock significant opportunities for businesses and banks. But the trade finance ecosystem is complex. Multiple entities and paper-heavy processes create high turnaround times and significant costs,” said Sajit Vijayakumar, chief operating officer at Infosys Finacle.
Read our full coverage on Infosys Finacle

First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 12:53 IST

`
.