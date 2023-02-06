Infosys fires 600 freshers after they fail internal assessment: Report

-
Infosys has fired 600 freshers after they failed to clear the company's internal fresher assessment (FA) test, according to a report by Business Today (BT). The fired employees said that most of those fired were hired after July 2022.
"I started working at Infosys in August last year and I was given training for the SAP ABAP stream. Out of 150 in my team, only 60 people passed the FA exam. Rest all of us were terminated two weeks ago. From the previous batch (freshers who were onboarded in July 2022 ), nearly 85 freshers were terminated out of 150 after failing the test," a fresher hired in August 2022 told BT.
280 of the 600 were fired two weeks ago, the report added.
This comes at a time when hundreds of freshers are waiting for their joining dates at Infosys even though they received the offer letter months ago. The company has reportedly not given any clarity on the timeline of onboarding.
According to a company representative, internal tests have always resulted in sackings.
According to its quarterly result, the company hired 6,000 freshers in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY23). In FY23, the company had set a target of hiring 50,000 people. 40,000 of these have already been hired. The company's Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy earlier said that the company would meet its hiring target by the year's end.
In January, another IT giant Wipro had also reportedly fired around 800 freshers after they failed the internal assessment test.
First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 08:53 IST
