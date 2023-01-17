Infosys inks MoU with JNTU-K to accelerate digital, life skills development

today announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University – Kakinada (JNTU-K) to accelerate digital and life skills development across India through its online learning platform, Springboard.

As part of the engagement with Infosys, JNTU-K will offer e-content on their website including self-learning material, assignments and projects, powered by Springboard, to accelerate digital skills development.

JNTU-K has introduced 8 skill-oriented courses in collaboration with Infosys. Industry-relevant content will be made available, through Infosys Springboard, to 200+ affiliated institutions impacting about 1.5 lakh students. This will benefit not just students but members of their faculty too, to help implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, said the company in a press release.

Dr. G.V.R. Prasada Raju , Vice Chancellor, JNTU-K, said, “We seek to improve the employability of the youth of Andhra Pradesh by providing them exposure to cutting edge technologies such as data analytics, mobility, AI, ML and cloud. We offer them extensive training through experiential and collaborative learning delivered via e-learning platforms along with opportunities for industry networking and access to research.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with JNTU-K to support a generation of enthusiastic learners who have a strong aspiration to participate in our digital future. We are confident that this collaboration will contribute massively to the advancement of technical education in India and help youth build industry-relevant skills in a rapidly transforming world,” said, Thirumala Arohi, Senior Vice President and Head – Education, Training and Assessment at Infosys.

Since its launch, Infosys Springboard continues to expand its reach to learners by growing its thriving community to more than 3.5 million registered users. Through its academia-industry collaboration initiative, Campus Connect, over 1,000 higher educational institutions have registered on the Infosys Springboard platform. Infosys, in line with its ESG Vision 2030, aims to enable digital skills at scale and empower over 10 million people in India through the Infosys Springboard program.