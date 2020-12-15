Infosys open to work with stakeholders for vaccine management solution

-
IT services company Infosys has said it is gearing up to talk with Indian and foreign government agencies and industry bodies to provide its vaccine management cloud solution that was rolled out last month.
“We are supportive of government agencies who would like to leverage our solutions for vaccine management. We would be working with industry bodies to understand how we can help and support them,” said Infosys CEO & MD Salil Parekh, during a virtual meet on Tuesday.
Simplus, an Infosys company, had in November announced a collaboration with Salesforce for a vaccine management cloud solution built on the latter's platform. It covers a broad spectrum of vaccine management, including campaign management, citizen registration, prioritisation, provider enrollment, supply chain visibility, forecasting, vaccine administration, wellness surveys, and adverse event monitoring.
Parekh said the company is not trying to scale this solution on a commercial level. “We have put in the capabilities and we are starting to showcase it to various jurisdictions and as anyone sees that if it's of any value, we will be happy to help them,” he said.
