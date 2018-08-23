Infosys opens tech hub in North Carolina, hired 4,700 Americans since 2017

-
The country's second largest IT services company, Infosys, has opened a new technology and innovation hub at Raleigh in North Carolina in the United States as part of its effort to boost innovation in this key market apart from driving localisation. The company said it has also hired 4,700 local Americans since March 2017, including nearly 500 in North Carolina, as part of its effort to hire 10,000 locals in the country.
The IT firm had launched its first innovation centre in Indianapolis in March this year as part of its plan to set up four such centres in the US market.
According to Infosys, the technology hub at North Carolina centre will help the firm work more closely with clients to develop cross-functional solutions in areas such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, big data and cloud solutions. The hub will also be used for training, upskilling and reskilling of employees.
"The inauguration of our Raleigh technology and innovation hub empowers our North Carolina employees by providing them with pioneering technology training that will help American industries revitalise their core businesses,” said Salil Parekh, CEO & MD of Infosys. “Supported by academic institutions in North Carolina and around the country, the hub allows us to co-locate, co-innovate and co-create alongside our clients."
Infosys has partnered with North Carolina State University and Community College System, among others. These collaborations will likely help the firm to scout talent.
In May 2017, the IT services major had announced the opening of four technology and innovation hubs across the US that would help it work on new digital technologies as well as develop skills among its employees.
Apart from Indianapolis and North Carolina hubs, such centres have been planned in Providence in Rhode Island and Hartford in Connecticut. The company draws 60 per cent of its total revenue from North American region. Indian IT firms have ramped up their local hiring plans after the US administration headed by President Donald Trump imposed strict H1-B visa restrictions.
