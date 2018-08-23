Infosys opens tech hub in North Carolina, hired 4,700 Americans since 2017

The country's second largest company, Infosys, has opened a new and hub at Raleigh in in the United States as part of its effort to boost in this key market apart from driving localisation. The company said it has also hired 4,700 local Americans since March 2017, including nearly 500 in North Carolina, as part of its effort to hire 10,000 locals in the country.

The IT firm had launched its first centre in in March this year as part of its plan to set up four such centres in the market.





According to Infosys, the hub at centre will help the firm work more closely with clients to develop cross-functional solutions in areas such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and cloud solutions. The hub will also be used for training, upskilling and reskilling of employees.

"The inauguration of our Raleigh and innovation hub empowers our employees by providing them with pioneering technology training that will help American industries revitalise their core businesses,” said Salil Parekh, CEO & MD of “Supported by academic institutions in North Carolina and around the country, the hub allows to co-locate, co-innovate and co-create alongside our clients."

has partnered with and Community College System, among others. These collaborations will likely help the firm to scout talent.



In May 2017, the major had announced the opening of four technology and innovation hubs across the that would help it work on new digital technologies as well as develop skills among its employees.

Apart from and North Carolina hubs, such centres have been planned in Providence in Rhode Island and Hartford in Connecticut. The company draws 60 per cent of its total revenue from North American region. Indian IT firms have ramped up their local plans after the US administration headed by President imposed strict H1-B visa restrictions.