Infosys to spend Rs 7.5 bn in upcoming Noida software development facility

India's second largest software services firm on Sunday said will invest approximately Rs 7.5 billion in the first phase of its upcoming facility in Noida,

The company on Sunday announced the expansion of its presence in with the commencement of work on its new software development centre, said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, felicitated Infosys' upcoming facility, as part of the 'Rising UP, Powering New India' event in Lucknow, aimed at boosting infrastructural capabilities in

"As part of this project, will invest approx Rs 7.5 billion in the first phase of construction to build a 2.7 million square feet facility that can accommodate a total staff strength of 5,000," the company said in a statement.

The project, for which the government has allocated 27.5 acres of land in sector-85, Noida, will be one the most sustainable projects in the region, with extensive efforts to minimise the facility's by leveraging innovation and technology in the construction process.

"The facility is a critical part of our effort to enhance our presence in the national capital region and leverage the talent pool available in this market," the company said.