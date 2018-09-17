Despite Panaya shadow, Infosys is poised for a major inorganic play

Undeterred by controversies surrounding the acquisition of Panaya and its subsequent decision to sell the Israeli automation firm it had bought in 2015, Infosys, India’s second-largest information technology services firm, is poised for a major inorganic play.

The Bengaluru-based company has shortlisted around 20 acquisition targets and will look at closing a few of those after evaluation over 12 to 24 months, Salil Parekh, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of Infosys, told Business Standard in an exclusive interview. The company is ramping up its organic ...