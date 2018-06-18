Infosys taps new technologies to map learning ability of employees

Infosys, India’s second largest IT services company, is using technologies such as machine learning, big data and analytics and artificial intelligence to map the learning ability of the employees and suggest training programmes that best suit them.

The Bengaluru-based company has developed an in-house platform –– Recommendation Engine –– which does a 360 degree profiling of employees, using their historical data including performance in various projects, educational qualifications and attitude and aptitude. Post this assessment, the engine recommends ...