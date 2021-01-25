Infosys, TCS join global initiative by WEF to end racism at workplace

-
ALSO READ
Infosys' valuation gap with TCS set to narrow further after strong Q2 show
Davos ski resort masks buzz as World Economic Forum talkfest goes virtual
TCS buyback to boost cash utilisation, return on equity by 150-200 bps
After TCS, Infosys announces salary hikes as sector overcomes pandemic
Record deal wins offer revenue visibility for Infosys in next 3 quarters
-
Indian technology services firms Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services on Monday joined a global coalition launched by the World Economic Forum (WEF) to end racism at the workplace.
The coalition was announced at the Davos Agenda Summit, which is happening online. The WEF said its “Partnering for Racial Justice in Business” initiative will have member organisations “commit to building equitable and just workplaces for professionals with under-represented racial and ethnic identities”.
The founding members include 48 organisations representing 13 industries, with more than 5.5 million employees worldwide and headquarters in three continents, the WEF said. The founding members of the coalition include Google, Microsoft, HP, AP Moller-Maersk, AlixPartners, AstraZeneca, BlackRock, Bloomberg, Boston Consulting Group, Bridgewater Associates, Centene, Cisco, Cognizant, Dentsu International, Deutsche Bank, EY, H&M, Henry Schein, and IKEA.
“With just 1 per cent of Fortune 500 firms led by black chief executives, the need to tackle racial under-representation in business is urgent and obvious. To design racially and ethnically just workplaces, companies must confront racism at a systemic level, addressing not just the structural and social mechanics of their own organisations, but also the role they play in their communities and the economy at large,” WEF Managing Director Saadia Zahidi said.
The three steps firms require to take to join the initiative are placing racial and ethnic equity on the board’s agenda, making at least one commitment towards racial and ethnic justice in their organisation, and putting in place a long-term strategy towards becoming an anti-racist organisation.
Examples of business commitments towards racial and ethnic justice range from allocating financial and human resources to racial justice work, setting representation goals for all seniority levels, and establishing mentorship programmes for racially and ethnically diverse employees. One of the starting points will be black inclusion and addressing anti-blackness.
“CEOs must stand up for their beliefs and use their considerable influence to promote racial and ethnic justice — not only in the workplace but everywhere. As a Fortune 200 CEO who stands for the humanity and dignity of all people, I’m proud that Cognizant is a founding member of WEF’s Partnering for Racial Justice in Business initiative,” said Brian Humphries, chief executive of Cognizant Technology Solutions US Corp.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU