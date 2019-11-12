JUST IN
Price war in India's telecom market: Vodafone may suffer $1.1-bn writedown
Infosys whistleblower case: New letter blaming CEO Salil Parekh surfaces

In the first letter, a whistle-blower had alleged wrongdoings in accounting practices, which Infosys vehemently denied

Debasis Mohapatra  |  Bengaluru 

Salil Parekh, Infosys CEO
Days after a whistle-blower letter accused Infosys CEO Salil Parekh of “unethical practices”, another complaint has surfaced against him, alleging he mostly remains absent from the headquarters in Bengaluru and prefers to stay in Mumbai to look after his personal investments in small companies.

The new letter is addressed to independent directors on the company’s board and the chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC). The whistle-blower, who claimed to be part of Infosys' finance team, also alleged that Parekh was not able to control cost and leading the company towards a low margin regime.

In the three-page letter, which has been seen by Business Standard, the whistle-blower has launched personal attacks on Parekh and used expressions like “slimy individual” and “smart cookie” for him. However, the authenticity of the letter could not be verified and the company has refused to comment.

First Published: Tue, November 12 2019. 00:59 IST

