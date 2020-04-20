Infosys won't pause hiring even as it freezes salary hikes and promotions

The Country's second-largest IT services company, Infosys, said on Monday that it has suspended promotions and salary increments of its staffers this year as it aims to conserve cash to tide over the uncertain business environment arising out of the Covid-19 crisis. However, the company plans to make 35,000 new offers in FY21 to both freshers and laterals (people with prior work experience).



The Bengaluru-headquartered firm also said there would be no Covid-related layoffs and that the IT firm would honour all its commitments made through campus offers.

ALSO READ: TCS, HCL among firms with highest PF advance withdrawal in coronavirus

"We will honour all our commitments in terms of both, campus hires and laterals. There will be no Covid-related layoffs at this stage. However, some involuntary attrition, which is performance-based, (will go on)," said UB Pravin Rao, chief operating officer at “Obviously, we are not looking at furloughs. But, we are also looking at other things to optimise cost.”

As far as joining of new hires is concerned, Rao said the onboarding of freshers would be staggered while it is an ongoing process for laterals. has made 40,000 offers the last fiscal year.



Infosys' peers Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro had also said they would not give any salary increments or promotion this year owing to business uncertainties over the Covid-19 crisis.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Mumbai cases cross 3,000 as 155 more test positive

By end of March 2020, the employee count at dropped by 1,083 to 242,371. Its attrition rate inched up to 20.7 per cent in Q4FY20, or 110 basis points higher than the previous quarter.

"You should not read too much into it (drop in headcount). Because of Covid situation, we have saw improved utilisation because of which we deferred joining dates of some new recruits," added Rao.

In Q4, Infosys’ employee utilisation rate stood at 83.5 per cent (excluding trainees) as compared to 84.4 per cent in the third quarter of last fiscal. The company expects this to go up in the coming quarters as it decides to freeze hiring.

"As people (expenses) constitute most part of our cost, you will see our utilisation levels going up in coming quarters. We have taken many no-regret moves like salary freeze, holding of promotions. We are also cutting down unnecessary discretionary expenditure," said Nilanjan Roy, chief financial officer at Infosys.