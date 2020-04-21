Indices give up early gains amid Covid-19 fears; Sensex up 59 points

-
-
The Sensex ended 59 points higher after a highly volatile session on Monday, amid tepid cues from global markets as concerns over Covid-19 kept investors on edge.
After swinging over 566 points during the day, the 30-share index ended 59.28 points, or 0.19 per cent higher at 31,648.
On the other hand, the Nifty settled 4.90 points, or 0.05 per cent lower, at 9,261.85.
Market breadth turns healthy after March as Covid-19 cases decline globally
Index heavyweights HDFC twins and Reliance Industries mainly saved the day for the BSE benchmark. IT stocks also closed with gains.
HDFC Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying nearly 4 per cent, after the lender posted a 15.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 7,280.22 crore for the March quarter on healthy interest income.
Infosys jumped over 3 per cent ahead of its quarterly earnings, scheduled to be announced later in the day.
Sun Pharma, NTPC, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, RIL and TCS also closed with gains.
