TCS, HCL among firms with highest PF advance withdrawal in coronavirus

State-run Power Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) and privately owned Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies saw the highest withdrawal amount of employees’ advance in the pandemic, among firms that maintain their own trusts.

The Union labour and employment ministry on Monday released a statement detailing the top ten establishments, maintaining their own trusts, which saw the highest amount of EPF advance withdrawal through a special scheme launched under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

Over 3,2,00 NLC employees withdrew Rs 84.4 crore as EPF advance, followed by TCS (Rs 43.3 crore), Vishakhapatnam Steel Plant (Rs 40.1 crore), NTPC Limited (Rs 28.7 crore), HCL Technologies Limited (Rs 27.1 crore), Power Grid Corporation of India (Rs 26.2 crore) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (Rs 24.2 crore).

Some firms manage the EPF accounts of their employees on their own and they are known as exempted firms. But they are governed by the guidelines issued by the

The top firms which saw the highest amount of applications for EPF advance withdrawal were TCS (9,373 employees), HCL Technologies (6,938) and NLC (3,255).

Under the scheme launched by the to help employees “tide over the COVID-19 pandemic”, employees can withdraw EPF advance to the tune of three months of their wages or up to 75 per cent of their balance, whichever is less. The employees have flexibility to withdraw lesser amount of their EPF savings.

Till April 17, over 40,000 private sector employees, working with these exempted firms, have withdrawn around Rs 480 crore, according to an official statement. So, the top ten firms with the highest PF advance withdrawals accounted for 68 per cent of the total sum withdraw by all the exempted firms so far.

The ministry had said in an official statement on April 16 that a total of 331,000 employees had withdrawn EPF advance worth Rs 946 crore under the special scheme launched on March 28.

However, there is no financial outgo from the government towards these PF withdrawals as the sum is a contribution of both employers and employees. At present, 24 per cent of a worker's wage is deducted towards the EPF schemes – 12 per cent counted as employee’s share and the remaining 12 per cent as the employer’s share.

The scheme can be availed by all the 48 million workers subscribed under the EPF schemes in 563,000 establishments. Such employees can claim their advance online if the Universal Account number (for PF savings) is linked with Aadhaar, mobile number and bank account.