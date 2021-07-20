Infy sets up Automotive Digital Technology and Innovation Centre in Germany

announced the launch of its Automotive and Innovation Center in Stuttgart, Germany, building on its strategic commitment to drive innovation and IT infrastructure transformation in the sector.

The new center brings together automotive and IT experts from across Germany into a space for shared knowledge, skills and innovation. As a part of Infy’s partnership with Daimler, automotive IT infrastructure experts based in Germany will transition from Daimler AG to the new and Innovation Center. Encouraging sustainable growth within the German automotive sector, it will provide its customers with tools to meet the country’s growing demand for electric vehicles.

Through the new center, will support leading German automotive company, Daimler AG, strengthen its IT & data center infrastructure, and drive competitive edge in line with its ambitions to standardise, consolidate, scale and transform to net zero with seamless customer experience.

Dr Ing Jorg Sommer, formerly director of Digital Foundation at Daimler has been designated as the CEO of the and Innovation Center in Stuttgart, which is a separate legal entity and officially called Automotive and Mobility GmbH & Co KG.

“As software becomes modular and IT infrastructure continues to scale, Daimler will take three simultaneous steps to transform its IT landscape: consolidation, scaling and modernization. Through establishing the Infosys Automotive and Mobility GmbH in Germany, Infosys is committed to grow with us in the automotive industry and provide exciting career opportunities for our employees. The center will also set new standards for cloud and infrastructure services in the automotive industry,” said Jan Brecht, chief information officer, Daimler and Mercedes-Benz.

The center promotes a multi-cloud and carbon neutral approach to IT infrastructure transformation, leveraging Infosys Cobalt, a combination of Infosys services, solutions and platforms that supports enterprises in accelerating their cloud journey, alongside other leading cloud providers. Through its cloud approach the center will enable an anytime, anywhere workplace primed to address present and future needs.

“The Digital Technology and Innovation Center in Stuttgart will provide a wide range of benefits for both Infosys and the German automotive sector. By bringing together the formidable skills and expertise across Germany, this center will support Daimler in its hybrid multi-cloud and AI-driven digital transformation journey to scalability. It will also provide a cloud architecture blueprint for other German manufacturers to emulate as they move through a period of resilient IT transformation. Amidst the rising demand for electric cars, we’re committed to supporting the German automotive industry as it addresses these changes in behavior,” said Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys.

“To deliver on new and emerging mobility trends, automotive brands need to be able to scale and deliver innovation to market at speed. Through cutting-edge technologies such as cloud, artificial intelligence, automation, and electrification, the Innovation Center will be a catalyst for accelerating the development and availability of pioneering technology in the market, as well as simplifying and standardizing hybrid cloud stacks across the industry,” said Dr Ing Jorg Sommer, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys Automotive and Mobility GmbH & Co KG.