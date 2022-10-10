Inga, TIH Singapore tie up to launch PE fund for mid-sized companies

-
-
Domestic investment bank Inga Ventures (Inga) and tied up with Singapore’s TIH to launch a private equity fund that will invest in mid-sized companies.
The fund has set an overall target of raising Rs 500 crore and has received commitment of Rs 25 crore.
It will follow a sector agnostic approach with positive bias towards specialty chemicals, FMCG, electronics, food, agriculture and healthcare sector.
First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 18:43 IST
