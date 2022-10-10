JUST IN
NMDC leaves lump ore prices, fines unchanged for third straight time
Top headlines: TCS Q2 net rises 8%; Nobel economics for research on banks
Flickstree raises $5 mn in pre-series B round led by Venture Catalysts
Auto sales up 57% during Navratri as all categories put up strong show
JSW Steel reports combined production growth of 12% to 5.68 MT in Jul-Sep
New Jersey-based Amneal Pharma starts mfg operations for Indian market
Taxes to come to govt's aid, achieve 6.4% fiscal deficit goal for FY23
Domestic steel prices inching up on rising cost, pick-up in demand
Music education platform Artium Academy raises $3 mn in funding round
Why are India's super wealthy looking abroad for family offices?
You are here: Home » Companies » News
TCS Q2FY23 results beat street estimates, net up 8.3% to Rs 10,431 cr
MG Motor India expects to turn profitable next year on higher sales
Business Standard

Inga, TIH Singapore tie up to launch PE fund for mid-sized companies

The fund has set an overall target of raising Rs 500 crore and has received commitment of Rs 25 crore

Topics
private equity funds | Investment | Chemicals

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Deals, mergers,
It will follow a sector agnostic approach with positive bias towards specialty chemicals, FMCG, electronics, food, agriculture and healthcare sector.

Domestic investment bank Inga Ventures (Inga) and tied up with Singapore’s TIH to launch a private equity fund that will invest in mid-sized companies.

The fund has set an overall target of raising Rs 500 crore and has received commitment of Rs 25 crore.

It will follow a sector agnostic approach with positive bias towards specialty chemicals, FMCG, electronics, food, agriculture and healthcare sector.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on private equity funds

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 18:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.