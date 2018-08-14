Custom-hiring, leasing may open new avenues for precision farming in India

As precision farming or smart agriculture gains prominence in India, global majors are adopting innovative solutions and customized models to help small and marginal Indian farmers whose investment capacity is limited. Precision farming uses technology to make agriculture more accurate and controlled.

It uses information technology or other technological innovations like GPS, GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite Systems) and even drones to predict accurately and precisely what crops and soil need for optimum productivity and how to reduce yield wastages. It is also used in ...