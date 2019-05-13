Inox revenue up 48% at Rs 479 crore in Q4, profit after tax at Rs 44 crore

Cinema exhibition chain reported Rs 479 crore in revenues for the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year (FY) 2019, up 48 per cent from Rs 324 crore in Q4 of FY18. Ebitda grew 122 per cent to Rs 97 crore in the same period. Adjusted profit after tax (PAT) was up 992 per cent at Rs 44 crore from Rs 4 crore in the same period in FY18. It excludes tax write-backs of Rs 54 crore in FY18 and Rs 5 crore in FY19.

“We are proudly summing up our best-ever financial year with a best-ever quarter. Both FY19 as a whole and Q4 have shown unprecedented growth on multiple dimensions, like operational revenues, earnings, advertising and F&B, strongly underlining our commitment towards offering an unmatched experience to our guests, “ said Siddharth Jain, director, Group.

Revenues grew 26 per cent from Rs 1,348 crore in FY18 to Rs 1,692 crore in FY19. Ebitda was up 47 per cent in FY19 at Rs 309 crore from Rs 210 crore in the year ago period. Adjusted PAT for FY19 was Rs 129 crore, up 112 per cent over the previous year.

Spends Per Head (SPH) showed 11 per cent growth during the financial year, which the company attributes to efforts to transform cinema into a family event. “Innovative and themed F&B offerings around movies & festivals, addition of live kitchens, and introduction of differentiated menus proved to be the drivers of a healthy F&B and SPH growth,” it said.

Advertising revenues saw a 27 per cent growth to Rs 172 crore, while footfalls at properties rose by 17 per cent, as content took centre stage in FY19. Apart from hits like Uri, Sanju, Simba and 2.0, other regional languages and Hollywood too contributed towards attracting larger footfalls.

“FY19 also witnessed a new genre of content emerging which received an overwhelming response from our audiences who thronged our multiplexes across the country. Our performance on the advertising business front is a testimony to our renewed approach and rigor,” said Jain.

The company added 85 screens in FY19 and introduced different technology led formats like Samsung Onyx screen, Theatre Effects and BigPix screen during the year.