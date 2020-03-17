Inox signs agreement with Shell Energy India for LNG distribution

India has signed an agreement with Shell Energy India (SEI), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, for partnering and developing the market for liquified natural gas (LNG) supply by road from Shell’s terminal at Hazira in Gujarat.

The deal envisages deployment of distribution infrastructure, including logistics and receiving facilities, at the customer end and will offer LNG access to those not connected to pipelines. And, cooperation in developing a larger market for LNG as a transport fuel, for long-haul heavy-duty trucks and buses.

“Our focus is how to rope in small-scale LNG consumers. We are the largest cryogenic engineering and manufacturing company and will in this tie-up be acting as a virtual pipeline, connecting the terminal and consumers,” said Siddharth Jain, executive director at