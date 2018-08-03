Inside Bombay House, the recently renovated headquarters of the Tata group

A magnificent fusion of history, heritage and modernity best describes the newly refurbished Bombay House, the Tata group headquarters which reopened on July 29, nine months after it closed its doors for a makeover — the first in its 93-year-old history. The opulent, yet minimalistic, entrance done in beige and gold leads you into the hallway.

This refreshing introduction to the building at Fort, Mumbai, is in stark contrast to the earlier Bombay House, which had a narrow entrance and wore a cluttered look. The renovated structure boasts an expansive hallway that breaks ...