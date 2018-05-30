Insolvency proceedings: Ruchi Soya's lenders to discuss bids today

will meet on Wednesday to discuss bids submitted by parties interested in acquiring the country’s largest edible oil manufacturer, which is facing proceedings under the (IBC). The committee of creditors (CoC), which includes State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank and Standard Chartered Bank, met on Monday to discuss the bids submitted by Ayurveda and the Patanjali, promoted by yoga guru Ramdev, had initially made a bid of Rs 40 billion to emerge as the front-runner for acquiring



has since revised its bid to around Rs 43 billion, which is around 30 per cent higher than the offer made by Adani Wilmar, a subsidiary of the



Pantajali already has a tie-up with for edible oil refining and packaging. The company was admitted to the Insolvency Resolution Process under the IBC in December 2017.