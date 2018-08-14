Insolvency process: JSW emerges as highest bidder for Bhushan Power & Steel

has made the highest bid for Bhushan Power & Steel in the second round of bidding for the asset in going through the insolvency process. The result of the bidding process was declared on Tuesday.

JSW’s revised offer stands at Rs 193.5 billion, up from Rs 110 billion submitted in February. Bhushan Power owes its lenders around Rs 470 billion.

Tata Steel, which had been selected as the highest qualified bidder twice over in the first round, kept its offer unchanged at Rs 166 billion, but improved the payout to operational creditors from Rs1 billion to Rs 5 billion.

Liberty House, too, kept its offer unchanged at Rs 185.9 billion, but improved the amount payable to operational creditors from 20 per cent to 50 per cent. Sources close to said some concerns of Bhushan Power and Steel’s committee of creditors were addressed on Tuesday.

Representatives of the three bidders — Tata Steel, and — as well as operational creditors were present at Tuesday’s meeting of the CoC, according to a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order.

Lenders will now inform the tribunal about the bids but they do not believe that the case is resolved as yet. Tata Steel had challenged the rebid in the NCLAT and the Supreme Court (SC).





However, if finally wins Bhushan Power, it would give the company a toehold in the east. Bhushan Power has a 3 million tonne of steelmaking capacity, which JSW believes can be ramped up to 5.5 million tonnes at a nominal cost.

Sources close to JSW said the idea to make an aggressive bid for Bhushan Power was to retain the leadership position in the domestic market. “With Bhushan Power, we hope to maintain that position for the next decade,” the source added.

JSW Steel’s current capacity is around 18 million tonnes. It recently acquired Monnet Ispat & Energy, which has capacity of 1 million tonne, with AION, under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) proceedings.



JSW Steel’s number one position was under threat from Tata Steel, which was close after the acquisition of Bhushan Steel, an asset that was contested by the two steel makers.

Tata Steel’s capacity increased to 18.5 million tonnes, from 13 million tonnes after acquiring Bhushan Steel under the Bhushan Steel has a capacity of 5.5 million tonnes but it can be ramped up.

Having lost Bhushan Steel, JSW Steel decided to go for Bhushan Power, at any cost. “The funding was already in place for Bhushan Steel,” said the source.

Ahead of a final call on the bids by the CoC, JSW Steel revised its offer by more than 60 per cent, which prompted the creditors to call for a rebid.

But, Tata Steel moved the NCLAT, which asked the CoC to decide on the existing resolution plans. Accordingly, Tata Steel was again selected as the highest qualified bidder.

It was not the first time that Tata Steel had been selected. In end-June, lenders had formally communicated to Tata Steel that it had been selected. However, fresh submissions from operational creditors and stayed the voting on the resolution plan.

Later, the NCLAT decided to allow revised bids, but Tata Steel moved the SC. In light of the SC hearing on August 10, the NCLAT shifted the deadline for revised bids to August 13.