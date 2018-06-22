Instagram reaches 1 bn user milestone; announces IGTV app for video content

Instagram, an app based photo-sharing platform owned by Facebook, on June 20 announced that the company now has a worldwide community of one billion. The company also introduced a new service, IGTV. IGTV is an app designed for to showcase their work to followers in vertical all-screen format.

Launched in 2010, the app got more than 800 million monthly active subscribers with over 300 million daily stories shared in the first year. In 2012, two years down the line, the company got acquired by social media giant Since then, the app has been updated with several new features such as filters, storyline, live stories, a minute long video story, stickers, dedicated camera app, etc.

In 2016, introduced video uploading feature for on its app. However, the video feature allowed uploading short videos of less than one minute only. Now, with the IGTV app, the company has addressed the limitation of short videos by enabling to upload long-format videos.

The IGTV app is designed to work like televisions. However, the key differentiating factor between IGTV app and other such services is that the Instagram video publishing platform allows long-form vertical videos, which most of the other service providers – including -- lack. Moreover, videos uploaded using IGTV app will also be available to Instagram app users.

Speaking of how the IGTV app works, it starts playing as soon as you open the app. User does not even have to search videos to start watching content. Instead, the app starts by playing videos from people you already follow on Instagram and others you might like based on your interests. You can also swipe up to discover more. Just like Instagram, you can also like, comment and send videos to friends in Direct.