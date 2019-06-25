JUST IN
Business Standard

Instagram rules influencer marketing with 77% votes, shows study

50% respondents surveyed said they used influencer marketing in 2018 for branding

Urvi Malvania 

Brands are not shying away from spending on influencer marketing as long as it breeds engagement and adds value to their communication strategy, shows a study by influencer marketing platform Buzzoka.

  • 50% respondents surveyed said they used influencer marketing in 2018 for branding, while 19% used it to increase reach. 12% used it for sustained engagement
  • 52% said they believe influencer marketing gives better reach and engagement, while 26% agreed it provides a good medium for storytelling. Only 4% said it gives better returns on investment than other marketing mediums
  • Instagram led the choice of influencer marketing channels with 77% votes, followed by Facebook (54%) and Twitter (42%)

First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 21:37 IST

