Instagram rules influencer marketing with 77% votes, shows study

Brands are not shying away from spending on influencer marketing as long as it breeds engagement and adds value to their communication strategy, shows a study by influencer marketing platform Buzzoka.
- 50% respondents surveyed said they used influencer marketing in 2018 for branding, while 19% used it to increase reach. 12% used it for sustained engagement
- 52% said they believe influencer marketing gives better reach and engagement, while 26% agreed it provides a good medium for storytelling. Only 4% said it gives better returns on investment than other marketing mediums
- Instagram led the choice of influencer marketing channels with 77% votes, followed by Facebook (54%) and Twitter (42%)
