JUST IN
Skyroot to signal India's SpaceX moment on Fri with Vikram-S rocket launch
Muscle & Strength to add 20 more stores in north India by next year
Blackstone launches platform to expand foray in Indian data centre segment
Tech Mahindra to come out with moonlighting policy this month: Report
Google Play allows UPI Autopay payment for subscription-based purchases
Over 50% Indian firms experienced economic crime in 2 years: Survey
EPFO set to hire 35 legal experts to deal with litigation: Report
Leading insurance companies under GST scanner for alleged fake invoicing
Top headlines: Disinvestment target, RBI imposes penalty on 9 UCBs & more
Piramal-Bain's IndiaRF invests Rs 550 cr for majority stake in Impresario
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Skyroot to signal India's SpaceX moment on Fri with Vikram-S rocket launch
Business Standard

Instant food brand Yu raises Rs 20 cr funding for business expansion

Company says it will 'aggressively expand' presence in US, Africa and West Asia

Topics
Food service sector | instant noodles | fundings

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

bank, credit, growth, loans, funding, capital, cash, m&a, payment
The funding round also saw participation from DPIITs Start Up India Seed Fund scheme which approved Yu under its Rs 945 crores program

Yu, the instant meal bowl brand owned by Ikayu Foods, has raised Rs 20 crore in series A funding through a mix of equity and venture debt. The round was led by investor Ashish Kacholia and saw participation from existing investors, Asian Paints’ promoter group Manish Choksi and Varun Vakil.

The company will use the money to double its capacity, ramp up distribution in India, and expand its footprint in Africa, West Asia and the US.

The funding round also saw participation from DPIITs Start Up India Seed Fund scheme which approved Yu under its Rs 945 crores program that funds tech-enabled start-ups, the firm said.

The company said it has developed 15 food products that can be cooked in 4-5 minutes by adding hot water. The food products include noodles, pastas, oats, and halwa.

“The next 12 months will also see us aggressively expanding our presence in global markets like the US, Africa and Middle East. Additionally, it provides us the capacity and resources to penetrate alternate channels like airlines, railways, hospitals, universities and defence services where our 100 per cent natural meal bowls are truly disrupting the segment,” said Yu’s founders Bharat Bhalla and Varun Kapur.

The company said it works with more than 3,000 offline stores, over 100 institutional campuses and exports to South Africa and US. Yu does business with airlines SpiceJet and Akasa Air.

The company said it had over 200 per cent growth quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and it is on track to sell 1 million bowls by Q3-FY23 (Oct-Dec 2023).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Food service sector

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 16:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.