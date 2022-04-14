Intel commits to net-zero emissions in its global operations by 2040

Intel Corporation on Thursday pledged to achieve in its global operations by 2040, to increase the energy efficiency and lower the carbon footprint of Intel products and platforms with specific goals, and to work with customers and industry partners to create solutions that lower the greenhouse gas footprint of the entire technology ecosystem.

To achieve this, the company unveiled a $300 million investment in energy conversation at all it's facilities. Achieve 100 per cent renewable energy use across ita global operations.and launch a cross- industry R&D initiative to identify greener chemicals with lower global warming potential.

“The impact of is an urgent global threat. Protecting our planet demands immediate action and fresh thinking about how the world operates. As one of the world's leading semiconductor design and manufacturing companies, Intel is in a unique position to make a difference not only in our own operations, but in a way that makes it easier for customers, partners and our whole value chain to take meaningful action too,” said Pat Gelsinger, Intel chief executive officer.

Intel is committing to reach across its operations, otherwise known as its Scope 1 and 2 emissions, by 2040. Intel’s priority is to actively reduce its emissions, in line with international standards and climate science. It will use credible carbon offsets to achieve its goal only if other options are exhausting.

Intel is also committed to addressing climate impacts throughout its upstream and downstream value chain, also known as Scope 3 emissions. Intel’s Scope 3 strategy focuses on partnering with suppliers and customers to take aggressive action to reduce overall emissions, said the company.

Intel is collaborating with hundreds of customers and industry partners to create solutions that meet the need for exponentially more computing processing power, while running more efficiently and using less energy. For instance, Intel is partnering to launch liquid immersion cooling pilot deployments for data centers across cloud and communications service providers.,

Intel has also set a new goal to lower emissions related to reference platform designs for client form factors by 30 per cent or more by 2030.