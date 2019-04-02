Intel consolidates IT operations with Infosys, lays off US employees

-
-
While the number of affected employees from this process of consolidation was not immediately known, Intel confirmed the development, saying it had done so taking into account the priorities of its business. "We are consolidating our existing outsourcing relationships. We continue to maintain a global internal IT team," said Intel in an email reply. Questions sent to Infosys remained unanswered till the time of going to press.
