Intense competition to keep Blue Dart Express profit under pressure

The stock of Blue Dart Express has increased about 8 per cent from its lows a month-and-a-half ago due to strong revenue growth in the December quarter. Sales in the quarter were up 21 per cent year-on-year and 7 per cent sequentially.

However, despite the growth, brokerages are not too enthused by the company’s prospects in the near term. While sales were robust, operating and net profit dropped 25-31 per cent as the company continued to invest in the roll out its ground network. The investments have been impacting margins, which are now at the 5-7 per cent levels as against ...