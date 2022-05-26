Interglobe and UPS set up logistics firm offering B2B services in India

-
USA’s UPS and travel giant InterGlobe Enterprises will partner to run a logistics company in India, where they will offer a portfolio of business-to-business (B2B) services.
The new company, Movin, will offer day-definite, time-definite and express services using ground and air resources. Movin will be headquartered in Gurugram and it will start services in Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Bengaluru before expanding to other places.
“UPS international business has been in the country for 30 years now. This is a complementary product. We will be complimenting UPS international business with what Movin will be doing. So, there is the synergy,” said Ufku Akaltan, UPS president, Indian subcontinent, Middle East and Africa.
“We will bring in best global best practices. We will be upscaling the entire system and provide first and last mile and totally focused on day definite and time definite service. “We are certain that our foray into logistics with Movin will contribute significantly to the rapid development and growth of businesses in India.” said JB Singh, director at InterGlobe Enterprises, who will oversee the new brand.
“UPS brought in all the domain knowledge. Interglobe used a variety of suppliers to indigenize it,” Singh said.
UPS is looking to expand its footprint in India, said Akaltan. A UPS 747 flight connects India directly to Europe, North America and Latin American markets.
UPS had a joint venture with an affiliate of Jet Airways, but after the airline went bankrupt the venture has been all but dead. India has been on the cards of global logistics giants.
German logistics major DHL acquired Blue Dart in 2004 and currently holds 74 percent stake in the company. UPS’ US rival FedEx last year invested $ 100 million in logistics start-up Delhivery which got listed in the stock market.
