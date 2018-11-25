JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

My best campaign is Google's India Inspires India, says Dheeraj Sinha
Business Standard

InterGlobe Aviation Chairman Devadas Mallya has died in Delhi: Company

Mangalore was also a non-executive independent director of InterGlobe Aviation.

Press Trust of India 

IndiGo
File Photo: An IndiGo Airlines cabin baggage security check tag is pictured on a passenger's luggage at Bengaluru International Airport in Bangalore | Photo: Reuters

Devadas Mallya Mangalore, chairman of the company that operates IndiGo airline, died in Delhi on Sunday, a regulator filing said.

Mangalore was also a non-executive independent director of InterGlobe Aviation. In a filing to the BSE, InterGlobe Aviation informed about the "sad and sudden demise of Devadas Mallya Mangalore ".

Mallya's death is an irreparable loss to the company and all the directors and employees of the company convey their deepest condolences to his family, it added.

Other board members of InterGlobe Aviation include promoters Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia, Non Executive Independent Director Anupam Khanna and Non Executive Director Rohini Bhatia.

He had served as chairman and managing director of Bank of Baroda and Bank of Maharashtra.
First Published: Sun, November 25 2018. 22:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements