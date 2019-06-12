By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- PE-backed housing platforms bet big on mid-income housing projects
- Zomato tests tech to send food by drones, may not pass govt muster
- Top 5 smartphone manufacturers have taken over about 80% of the market
- Indiabulls approaches SC, seeks early hearing in petition against it
- Adani Green Energy first to issue $500 mn Green Bonds on India INX
- Sebi moves SC against NCLT order on IBC overriding regulators' laws
- Boeing 737 Max to start flying again by December, says US official
- Mercedes-Benz appoints Santosh Iyer as head, sales and marketing for India
- Macron snubs Renault CEO's request for meeting over 'govt interference'
- Mercedes-Benz appoints Santosh Iyer as India head of sales and marketing
Internet user base has doubled since 2009, but growth slowing down: Meeker
Meeker is US-based venture capitalist, with a decade each at Morgan Stanley and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, and is known for her bets on Airbnb, Facebook, and Twitter
Yuvraj Malik Last Updated at June 12, 2019 21:33 IST
https://mybs.in/2X6nFsq
Mary Meeker’s Bond Internet Trends 2019 is the most definitive research on internet trends across the world. Meeker is US-based venture capitalist, with a decade each at Morgan Stanley and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, and is known for her bets on Airbnb, Facebook, and Twitter. Here are some highlights from the report.
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 21:22 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU