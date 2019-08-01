Invesco deal better as it meets my timelines: ZEEL's Punit Goenka

Punit Goenka sounds relieved as the process of divesting promoter stake in the Rs 7,933-cr Zee Entertainment Enterprises is finally over. Soon after the deal was finalised, he spoke to Vanita Kohli-Khandekar. Edited excerpts: Why Invesco? There were several options (He refuses to discuss the details of these). But this was a pure-play equity deal.

Also, we had an existing relationship with Oppenheimer (which Invesco bought in 2018) for 17 years. They own 8 per cent in Zee. This takes their holding to 19 per cent. I have known Justin Leverenz (portfolio manager, Invesco Oppenheimer ...