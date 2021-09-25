Invesco reiterates demand to oust Punit Goenka from Zee Entertainment

-
ALSO READ
Zee Entertainment AGM skips discussions on Invesco board removal plans
Invesco seeks EGM to remove Punit Goenka from Zee Entertainment board
Zee to merge with Sony; Punit Goenka will be CEO & MD of combined entity
Zee - Sony deal allays investor concerns; stock may get re-rated: Analysts
Zee Entertainment institutional investors want clarity from Invesco
-
Invesco Fund, which owns 18 per cent of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, has reiterated its demand to oust Punit Goenka, current CEO and MD, from the board and induct its six nominees on Zee board.
In a letter to the ZEEL board, Invesco said the newly constituted board supported with the strength of independence will be best suited to evaluate and oversee potential for strategic transactions like the one announced on September 22 with Sony, as well as to make determinations on the future leadership of the company.
When contacted, a ZEEL spokesperson said: "The Board is seized of the matter. The Company will take the necessary action as per applicable law."
Invesco & Oppenheimer said disclosure of September 22 2021 by Zee Entertainment with respect to the Sony deal, is symptomatic of the erratic manner, in which important and serious decisions have been handled at the company, Invesco said, as per TV reports.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU