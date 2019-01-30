Investcorp marks first direct investment in India with IDFC acquisition

Investcorp, manager of alternative investment products, on Wednesday announced the launch of its operations in India with the completion of its first deal. It has acquired private equity and real estate investment management businesses of IDFC Alternatives, a subsidiary of IDFC.

Combined assets under management (AUM) of IDFC's private equity and real estate businesses in India is approximately $430 million. The acquisition, which has already received the required regulatory approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board of India, is expected to close on Thursday. "The ...