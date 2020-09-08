Investors can look at dynamic asset allocation funds: DSP Mutual Fund Prez

Much of the redemption pressure is from lump-sum investors, while systematic investment plans (SIPs) continue to remain robust, says KALPEN PAREKH, president of DSP Mutual Fund. In conversation with Jash Kriplani, Parekh shares his views on valuations and schemes investors can opt for to ride out the market volatility. Edited excerpts: Both equity and SIP flows have started to weaken amid market volatility.

Are you worried? There is marginal slowdown in flows coming via SIPs. However, they are still hovering close to the ~8,000-crore mark. After the Covid-19 pandemic, there has ...